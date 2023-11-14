I'm obsessed with homeware & these are the 10 best Black Friday home furnishing deals I've found

Black Friday and I don't really get along. I just get overwhelmed with choice, and it doesn't help that I shop for a living - it may sound glamorous but when I close my laptop after a working day, the last thing I feel like doing is looking for deals.
But homeware is a little different - I rarely write about homeware, so this is more of a passion project for me. While I'm not moving house yet, I do plan to at some point so I've used this as an excuse to do some shopping.
As a self-confessed expert when it comes to shopping, especially during these big events, I have top tips for bagging a bargain - no matter what it is your buying. Ready?
My top tips for Black Friday shopping - I am a shopping editor after all
- Plan: Like I said earlier, Black Friday is so overwhelming. Rather than getting flustered and buying things you don't need, create a list of items you need or want, and stay focused. For example, did you moan all summer that you didn't have a nice outdoor patio set? Now's the time to look for a bargain.
- Budget accordingly: I don't want to sound like the Money Saving Expert genius that is Martin Lewis, but avoid overspending. Stick to your budget as closely as possible. Compare prices to make sure you're getting a good deal. I've tried to list out the best ones I can find but obviously I encourage you to shop around as well.
- Subscribe to newsletters: Yes, I find them quite annoying as well. But during Black Friday they act as great reminders. If you like HELLO!'s Shopping content you could also sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter as well as the Deals newsletter. Both drop in your inbox once a week.
- Check return policies: Be aware of the return policies of the stores you're buying from. It's essential in case you change your mind or encounter issues with the purchased items.
How I chose the best homeware deals for Black Friday
- Secure websites: I know it seems obvious but it's key that you ensure the websites you're using are secure. Look for "https://" in the URL. All the ones listed below are safe websites to use and ones I enjoy using as a shopper.
- Discounts: While some of these deals might not be OFFICIAL 'Black Friday' deals, they are current sales on site. Some retailers offer extra discounts with specific codes to add at checkout.
- Trend-led: Homeware can be a bit vague, can't it? It could be furniture, kitchenware, bedding, or decorative items. I'm not here to tell you about a mop being on sale (sorry!) so I've decided to find these deals based on how stylish they would look in your home.
Happy shopping!
The best Black Friday homeware sales
M&S Collection Throw
Ooh it's getting cold outside now and it's nice to relax in front of the TV with a cosy throw and this textured design includes an all-over geometric triangle pattern. It comes rolled up and tied with a ribbon, should you want to buy one as a gift to a loved one as well.
Laura Ashley Lamp
Laura Ashley is a trusted brand, and if it's an aesthetic that matches your home, now is the time to shop with discounted prices. I love this table lamp and it has a two-year warranty with it.
H&M Cushion Cover
I am extremely shocked that you'd find a cute festive cushion cover in the sale, but here we are! If you're looking to add some Hallmark vibes to your sofa this year, this is a frugal way to go about it.
Snowflake Curtain Lights
And on that note! The early Black Friday sale at B&Q has gorgeous window lights on sale. I couldn't believe my eyes. These make such an impact in my home, and I'm sure they'll do the same for you, too!
Amazon Full Length Mirror
You can always trust Amazon to serve up the goods ahead of time for Black Friday, and this year I've got my eye on this full size mirror that currently has 15% off. It's 165cm x 60cm and it'll make a huge difference in your home.
Dusk Duvet Cover
This 100% cotton 400TC Bordeaux contrast border duvet set adds a little something special to your bedroom. It's available in double, king and super king and be sure to buy the Bordeaux pillowcase for the perfect match. Get an extra 20% off the sale price with code BF20 (you need to spend over £50).
NotOnTheHighStreet Photo Frame
If you're looking to create a display of memories you'll need photo frames. This brass frame range has a fine edge and comes complete with a photo mount in white. Made from steel with a brass plated coating, these photo frames have a lacquer coating to prevent the frames from tarnishing.
Etsy Personalised Door Mat
Ok, so this is probably on Etsy as a gift idea for a wedding present or for a present for a loved-up couple, but I say if you want a personalised doormat for the holiday season you should just buy it for yourself and you can thank yourself every time you step out the door.
Anthropologie Mirror
This mirror offers a timeless accent to any wall in your home - from hallways to powder rooms to bedrooms. For sizing reference, this is 77cm H, 71cm W and 2.5cm projection.
Soho Home Lamp
Soho Home has a very impressive 20% off deal right now, and if you spend over a certain amount you get a free gift with purchase. The Renato table lamp features a fluted column with an antique brass finish and it's incredibly chic.