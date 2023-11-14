I'm obsessed with homeware & these are the 10 best Black Friday home furnishing deals I've found

Black Friday and I don't really get along. I just get overwhelmed with choice, and it doesn't help that I shop for a living - it may sound glamorous but when I close my laptop after a working day, the last thing I feel like doing is looking for deals.

But homeware is a little different - I rarely write about homeware, so this is more of a passion project for me. While I'm not moving house yet, I do plan to at some point so I've used this as an excuse to do some shopping.

As a self-confessed expert when it comes to shopping, especially during these big events, I have top tips for bagging a bargain - no matter what it is your buying. Ready?

My top tips for Black Friday shopping - I am a shopping editor after all

Plan: Like I said earlier, Black Friday is so overwhelming. Rather than getting flustered and buying things you don't need, create a list of items you need or want, and stay focused. For example, did you moan all summer that you didn't have a nice outdoor patio set? Now's the time to look for a bargain. Budget accordingly: I don't want to sound like the Money Saving Expert genius that is Martin Lewis, but avoid overspending. Stick to your budget as closely as possible. Compare prices to make sure you're getting a good deal. I've tried to list out the best ones I can find but obviously I encourage you to shop around as well. Subscribe to newsletters: Yes, I find them quite annoying as well. But during Black Friday they act as great reminders. If you like HELLO!'s Shopping content you could also sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter as well as the Deals newsletter. Both drop in your inbox once a week. Check return policies: Be aware of the return policies of the stores you're buying from. It's essential in case you change your mind or encounter issues with the purchased items.

How I chose the best homeware deals for Black Friday

Secure websites: I know it seems obvious but it's key that you ensure the websites you're using are secure. Look for "https://" in the URL. All the ones listed below are safe websites to use and ones I enjoy using as a shopper.

I know it seems obvious but it's key that you ensure the websites you're using are secure. Look for "https://" in the URL. All the ones listed below are safe websites to use and ones I enjoy using as a shopper. Discounts: While some of these deals might not be OFFICIAL 'Black Friday' deals, they are current sales on site. Some retailers offer extra discounts with specific codes to add at checkout.

While some of these deals might not be OFFICIAL 'Black Friday' deals, they are current sales on site. Some retailers offer extra discounts with specific codes to add at checkout. Trend-led: Homeware can be a bit vague, can't it? It could be furniture, kitchenware, bedding, or decorative items. I'm not here to tell you about a mop being on sale (sorry!) so I've decided to find these deals based on how stylish they would look in your home.

Happy shopping!

The best Black Friday homeware sales