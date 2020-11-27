Best Black Friday deals on headphones now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Outside it's cold and there's a pandemic. Inside you can get all cosy, catch up with the latest movies and shows, or listen to your favourite tunes and audiobooks.

Now is definitely the perfect time to treat your ears to a new set of headphones – the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales deliver excellent deals on kit such as headphones and earbuds. And there's no need to eagerly wait for 27 November to roll around, as the discounts have started already! Read on to find the best offers on the most popular brands...

Black Friday 2020 headphone deals

Looking to save on a set of head or earphones for yourself or as a gift? These are the very best deals on the most popular brands in the Black Friday sales.

Apple AirPods Pro Active Noise Cancelling – was £249, now £199, Very

Apple doesn't do Black Friday deals, but you can still find a deal through other retailers. Apple products also don't normally get a big discount so this price is a bargain. These Apple AirPods are sweat and water-resistant, perfect for use while exercising. There's active noise cancelling for immersive sound and transparency mode if you want to hear what's going on around you.

Black Friday Bose Headphones deals

SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II – was £199.95, now £129.95, Bose

A new pair of these popular SoundLink headphones from Bose are reduced in the online store's Pre-Black Friday sale by £70. If you don't mind refurbished you can save even more in the Outlet store with a pair for £114.95. They're available in black or white.

QuietComfort 20 Noise Cancelling headphones – was £249.95, now £189.95, Bose

For use with Apple devices (a Lightning adaptor is needed for iPhone 7 or later), the QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones are reduced by £60 in the Bose Pre-Black Friday sale. These are an in-ear set, and feature noise-cancelling technology, aware mode and 16 hours of playing time with the battery life.

Black Friday Beats Headphones deals

Beats Studio3, Defiant Black – was £149.95, now £189, Argos

Get nearly £40 off this pair of Beats Studio3 Over-Ear wireless Bluetooth headphones. This is based on the previous price at Argos, but this same headset is selling for more in the sales at other stores. You’ll be able to listen all day wherever you are with 22 hours battery life. Features include active noise cancelling and an Apple W1 chip for a larger wireless range and stronger signal.

Beats Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Water Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones - was £219, now £159, AO

Designed specifically for athletes, these cloud pink Powerbeats Pro in-ear headphones will transform your workout. They're sweat and water-resistant, have adjustable ear hooks that stay put, you can manage calls and music using the handy on-ear buttons, plus Siri's available too, meaning you can control everything with your voice. Save £60 with the Black Friday sale. Also available in spring yellow.

Beats Solo Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - was £269, now £169, AO

Save a massive £100 on these Beats overhead headphones, which will keep you in your own little music bubble wherever you go. The 22-hour battery life gives you a full day filled with tunes and you won't have to take your phone out of your pocket, since you can just use Siri to start and skip songs with your voice.

Black Friday wireless headphones deals

Philips PH805 wireless headphones – was £159.99 now £77.99, Amazon

Save over £80 on this set of Philips wireless headphones. As well as the quick charging feature, the headphones offer 25 hours of running time with Active Noise Cancelling and 30 hours of music so you'll never have to worry about battery life again.

JBL Quantum 600 wireless headset – was £129.99, now £69.99, Argos

If you're looking for a set of headphones to use while gaming then these are ideal. Save £60 on a JBL Quantum 600 wireless headset for use with the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch. Features include a Game-chat Balance Dial certified by DISCORD and it’s compatible with TeamSpeak and other communication platforms.

ENACFIRE Future S2 Bluetooth wireless earbuds, £22.78, Amazon

These ENACFIRE waterproof and sweatproof earbuds have a built-in high-quality audio chip and deep bass, allowing you to hear your music in even the noisiest of situations. The smooth Bluetooth connection signal gives a range up to 15 metres, while the portable charging cabin allows up to four hours' playtime on a single charge.

Black Friday Bluetooth headphones deals

LG TONE Free FN6 wireless Bluetooth earphones – was £149, now £89, Currys

Save £60 on these earbuds from LG. Compatible with both iOS and Android, they also work with Google Assitant and Siri. A good budget option, these would make a great Christmas present. The FN6 earphones are water and sweat-resistant, the UVnano charger kills most bacteria, and there’s up to 6 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless headphones – was £159, now £129, Argos

Get wireless audio while you’re on the move with these Bluetooth enabled Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless headphones. As well as active noise cancelling the adaptive microphone system provides crystal clear calling audio.

AFTERSHOKZ Aeropex headphones - £149.95, AFTERSHOKZ

The headphone brand, which specialises in bone conduction technology, is offering a Buy One Get One Free deal on their sweat and waterproof headphones, perfect for athletes and fitness fans. Those who purchase the Aeropex model will receive a pair of Aeropex, Titanium or Air headphones for free.

Black Friday Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-CH700N on-ear wireless headphones – was £99.99, now £79.99, Argos

With the Sony WH-CH700N on-ear wireless headphones you get the quality of Sony audio engineering in a budget-friendly package. These headphones use Bluetooth and NFC for wirelessly connecting to devices and includes noise cancellation technology as well as a built-in mic so you can take calls or interact with your phone. Available in black, blue and grey.

Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass headphones – was £229, now £129, Very

Get club-level audio on your music no matter where you are with the Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones. Sony’s EXTRA BASS technology includes a dedicated bass duct on the headphone housing, to produce precise, punchy rhythms. These connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or you can use a wired connection with a flexible audio cable.

Best places to buy headphones on Black Friday:

