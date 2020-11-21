Best washing machine deals for Black Friday 2020: The early discounts on now

Black Friday comes but once a year – and can be a real blessing not only for snapping up Christmas bargains but for saving money on essential household appliances. If you’ve had your eye on a new washing machine, the days leading up to Black Friday – which this year lands on 27 November 2020 and continues all the way to Cyber Monday on 30 November 2020 – could be the perfect time to invest in white goods.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a washer and dryer?

If you’re in need of one, then yes – you’re in luck, as most major retailers offer generous discounts on electrical appliances including washing machines and tumble dryers during this pre-Christmas sales period. Whether the washing machine’s just packed up or you’re renovating your laundry room, spend the next few days deciding what model and features you want, then be practical and compare deals on those models. Obviously, don’t buy something you wouldn’t have wanted to buy if you were shopping in September or January.

Who has the best deals on washing machines?

So far, AO.com is leading the pack – but expect great bargains from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Argos among others as we get closer to Black Friday. Don’t forget that John Lewis will price match discounts offered by other retailers at the time of buying, and Currys and AO.com will refund you the difference if the price of a product on their website drops between now and Black Friday weekend, so there’s minimal risk to buying now on those sites.

Plus, Amazon will give Prime customers extra discounts and access to ‘lightning deals’ 30 minutes before they go public, so if you’re a Prime customer – or taking advantage of a free trial of Prime – you can snap up a special offer before other shoppers spot it.

At Amazon, the washing machine discounts have already started with an impressive £260 off the Whirlpool Supreme Care FSCR12441 12kg load machine, from £799.99 down to £539.99. One of the quietest washing machines around, this syncs with your mobile phone so you can set a wash remotely and senses exactly how much detergent is needed for each load to help reduce waste.

Whirlpool Supreme Care FSCR12441 12kg load machine, £539.99, Amazon

The AEG L6FBG141R 10kg load washing machine with ProSense Technology promises not to shrink your woollens – all-important this winter – and is available at Amazon for £120.99 off the marked price, at £479 down from £599.99.

AEG L6FBG141R 10kg load washing machine, £479, Amazon

AO.com has shorn £100 from the price of the Bosch Serie 4 WAN28281GB 8Kg washing machine – which was £449 and is now £349. Its best feature is a handy 15-minute quick wash option, for those last-minute items that just need a quick rinse.

Bosch Serie 4 WAN28281GB 8Kg washing machine, £349, AO.com

Also at AO, the LG J6 F4J610SS 10kg load washing machine is available in a stylish graphite shade with a £150 discount, from £549 down to a much more affordable £399 – not bad for. a machine with anti-allergy steam technology and a great energy rating.

G J6 F4J610SS 10kg load washing machine, £399, AO.com

Another LG model, this one from Currys, is available at the same price and virtually the same discount - £399 down from £549.99. The LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE 10.5kg load washing machine has the genius function of allowing you to add small ‘forgotten’ items into the drum once the wash has already started – the solution to the inevitable sock that got left on the stairs!

LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE 10.5kg load washing machine, £399. Currys

Back at AO.com, the Samsung AutoDose WW80T534DAN Wifi Connected 8Kg washing machine is a good bet for slightly smaller households with its 8kg capacity and AutoDose system which analyses just how much detergent is needed – as well as connecting to your phone. Currently on sale at a modest £71 discount (£449 down from £520) we feel like the price might still drop further… and of course with AO, even if you buy now, any extra discount between now and 30 November will be locked in.

Samsung AutoDose WW80T534DAN Wifi Connected 8Kg washing machine, £449, AO.com

Finally, for the most upmarket options – among them Miele washing machines – look to John Lewis. They are already offering small discounts on the brand but look poised to slash prices further as Black Friday edges nearer. We have our eyes on the Miele WEG365 9kg load washing machine which is currently £999 with a £200 saving and a ten-year guarantee. Other Miele models at John Lewis also include 6 months free supply of detergent.

Miele WEG365 9kg load washing machine, £999, John Lewis

Are appliances cheaper on Black Friday?

Yes – in fact, every year this is one of the categories which sees the biggest cut in prices. When you need a new washing machine, you need a new washing machine – so just feel extra fortunate the need arose in November and there is still time to do your research and find the perfect model for you before the full spread of discounts go live.

Sign up to newsletters or Black Friday alerts with the relevant shops and keep checking this page for updates.

