Victoria Beckham reveals unseen spiritual room inside family home

Victoria Beckham has shared a rare photo inside one of the bedrooms at her family home in the Cotswolds, and it seems to have a spiritual theme.

The former Spice Girl star took to Instagram with the photo, showing the family's pet dog Fig on the bed with a toy.

In the background, white wallpaper reading 'Divine Consciousness' is visible, with an abstract black drawing. There is also a red drawing of the sun cross symbol, which is considered the symbol of the highest power, with each quadrant making up the Wheel of the Year and the cycle of the four seasons. Divine consciousness, meanwhile, is a popular spiritual concept which Wikipedia describes as, "The part of the human mind that is capable of transcending animal instincts."

Victoria Beckham shared a photo from a bedroom

As for the rest of the room seen in Victoria's snap, an eco-friendly theme is apparent in a wooden bed frame, and green bedding with button-back pillows and darker green linen cushions.

Victoria captioned it, "Fig with her baby!"

The Beckham's home in the Cotswolds

Victoria, her husband David and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper have been splitting their time between their home in the Cotswolds and their property in London, since the children have continued attending their respective schools, and Victoria and David have been working.

The family often share glimpses inside both homes, and have done so more than ever since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Their country retreat has its own hot tub, football and swimming pool.

Their house in Holland Park, London, meanwhile, is believed to be worth an incredible £31million and comes complete with its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to stay in when he visits after he is rumoured to have recently moved out with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

