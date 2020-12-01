Celebrity homes overrun by Elf on the Shelf scenes: Rochelle Humes, Victoria Beckham, Kate Ferdinand and more Rochelle Humes' daughter wasn't very impressed

In recent years, the Elf on the Shelf trend has taken hold and no countdown to Christmas would be complete without a naughty elf causing havoc each night when everyone is asleep. Celebrity parents including Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes have all embraced the Elf on the Shelf madness – and we can't wait to see what the next month has in store.

GALLERY: See the most beautiful celebrity Christmas trees from 2020

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's elf arrived complete with a face mask

As the Beckham brood woke up on 1 December, they found a cheeky little elf in the kitchen – complete with PPE. Showing off their sense of humour, David and Victoria Beckham decided to make the elf 2020-appropriate. He was seen to be wearing a small felt face mask, fastened to his face to keep him protected from the virus.

Rochelle Humes

The Humes household was left in a mess thanks to the elf

We are used to seeing Humes household looking pristine, however, Rochelle Humes took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that her Elf on the Shelf had been busy making a mess overnight. The elf was propped up on a toilet roll with ripped paper all around him.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's Christmas bedding has to be seen to be believed

READ: Melania Trump unveils her last Christmas decorations at the White House

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle's daughter Valle wasn't impressed with the mess the elf made

When Rochelle asked her daughter Valle what they should do, she replied: "Tidy that up because the elf has ripped the tissue paper." Clearly following in her mother's house proud footsteps.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby positioned her elf within her gorgeous Christmas tree

After already going to town with her epic Christmas decorations, Holly Willoughby decided to embrace the Elf on the Shelf trend and her children found a new family addition hanging in their Christmas tree. The elf was clutching a tiny cardboard box which read: "I love my family."

Kate Ferdinand

Kate Ferdinand's elves arrived via hot air balloon!

Expectant mother Kate Ferdinand has pulled out all the stops for her stepchildren at the family home she shares with Rio Ferdinand. Their kitchen was transformed into a Christmas display with two elves arriving in a hot air balloon. Alongside the elves, fans could see an array of chocolate advent calendars – and even a meaty one for the dog!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.