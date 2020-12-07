Inside Princess Eugenie's home ahead of move to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's house

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are currently living in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. The pair moved into the abode together four months before they announced they were engaged in early 2018, but it was recently confirmed that they will soon be relocating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

It's not known who will occupy Ivy Cottage once the couple have left, but it makes sense that Eugenie's sister Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may take up residence at the property since it has more space than their current home at St James's Palace.

Eugenie and Jack have kept the house tightly under wraps while living there, but a handful of videos and a select few details have been released over the years. Here's everything we know.

Eugenie recently filmed a clip (a message of thanks to the Salvation Army) inside of the living room, and revealed a look at the home's bold furnishings including fuchsia pink Aztec print cushions, two grey flecked styles, and a white and grey patterned design as seen behind Eugenie. There is also a pink frameless painting mounted upon the wall.

It's thought to be a three-bedroom property, while Eugenie and Jack are said to have extensively renovated its interior before moving in.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie revealed that the home has plenty of personal touches. "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken," she explained. "Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle."

The exterior of Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

Her role as director of an art gallery is also apparent as she added, "I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

In October 2019, Prince Harry gave another glimpse inside Eugenie and Jack's house as he shared a video alongside Ed Sheeran during World Mental Health Week. It shows Ed arriving at the front door of Ivy Cottage and ringing the doorbell, before Prince Harry answers.

There is a white front door with a glass window, which was previously pictured by Lord Snowdon as he visited Ivy Cottage in 1999, and a black and white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's wedding day hangs on the wall in the hallway, above a white fireplace.

A doorway is also seen behind Harry, leading to the living room, where Eugenie recently filmed a new video.

Ivy Cottage is just moments away from Princess Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first home, Nottingham Cottage, where they lived before moving to the USA. The Cambridges also live very nearby at Apartment 1A, a four-storey home with 20 rooms, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

