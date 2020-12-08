Jordan North returns from I'm A Celeb to big home change – and he's not happy The Radio 1 DJ shared a photo

Jordan North often shares a look inside his apartment in Burnley, but after returning from the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle, his living room has had a bit of a change.

He shared an image on social media showing that it was now missing a vital component: a sofa.

"Housemate: 'Welcome home'," he captioned it. "Me: 'Thanks pal'. Housemate: 'Oh yeah, and your mate wanted his sofa back'. Fantastic."

Jordan North returned home to no sofa

Jordan has set up two camping deck chairs in front of his coffee table in the space in the meantime, making for a very amusing snap.

His fans were also entertained. Fellow Radio 1 DJ Greg James quipped, "Is this a good time to ask for my foldy deck chairs back?" Ali Plumb, also of Radio 1, joined in on the joke and added, "Where's my shower gel?"

Jordan North's old sofa

Jordan previously shared a photo of himself on the sofa in question – a grey style which he had furnished with blue and white striped cushions. It was positioned alongside a white circular side table with a metallic silver base and a black floor lamp.

Jordan North has a flatscreen TV in his living room

On the other side of the room, Jordan has a large flatscreen TV standing upon another of the same circular side tables. The photo also showed large white sash windows and another floor lamp set in one corner.

Jordan North stores books within his coffee table

A former close-up of his coffee table revealed a wooden top with a black metal base where Jordan stores a stack of books, including an Obama biography and a whisky guide book.

He has also revealed glimpses of his kitchen, designed with the same wooden floors and white walls as in the living room, as well as wooden cupboards. When he has visitors, Jordan has a white dining table, lined with grey and blue curved armchairs.

