15 best last minute gifts on Amazon that will arrive in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's barely a week left until Christmas Day, so many of us are scrambling to make sure our Christmas gifts arrive on time. Amazon is one place that specialises in getting presents delivered quickly – and they just happen to be serving up massive last-minute Christmas gift deals on some very cool presents, from beauty gifts sets & personal care to homeware and electronics, until 23 December.

RELATED:

25 incredibly chic Christmas gifts that are 70% off – and starting at just £5

19 amazing stocking fillers that we found on Amazon

That means that not only will you be able to find some serious bargains on the perfect gifts for your friends and family, but you’ll also be able to get them delivered before Christmas.

We've included our faves below, but you can also shop ALL of Amazon's last-minute deals to find the perfect gift in time for Santa's arrival!

Last minute beauty & personal care gifts

Oral-B Genius X Limited Edition Electric Toothbrush, was £339.99 DEAL PRICE £99.99, Amazon

Everyone could use a new toothbrush and you can now get up to 70% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes – like this Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush with a chic case that's discounted by £240! This top of the line toothbrush has six brushing modes, including gum care, sensitive, whitening and tongue cleaning.

Remington Hair Care Gift Set, was £39.99 DEAL PRICE £22.99, Amazon

With home hairstyling all the rage due to lockdown, this Remington hair straightening set with ceramic tongs and an ionic hair dryer will really come in handy!

Panasonic Wet & Dry Cordless Epilator, was £129.99, DEAL PRICE: £49.99, Amazon

You can get up to 40% off beauty tools from Babyliss, Remington & Panasonic on Amazon – including this cordless hair removal tool with six attachments, which actually comes in at over 60% off the original retail price.

Last minute Christmas gifts for kids: Toys and games

Cave Club Wild About Cats Playset + Roaralai Doll, was £19.99 DEAL PRICE £13.53, Amazon

There are some great finds amongst Amazon's last-minute Christmas toy deals. Cave Club dolls are one of the Top Toys of 2020 (check out the full definitive list of this year's most popular toys) and this set comes with a cute Roaralai doll, a pet cave, cat tower, "tablet" and litter box, plus treats and toys for her prehistoric pet friend!

Antaprcis remote control car, was £39.99 DEAL PRICE £22.08, Amazon

This remote controlled car is Amazon's bestseller in remote & app-controlled 4x4 crawlers – and you can get it delivered by Christmas AND for 45% off!

Osmo Coding Starter Kit,was £99.99 DEAL PRICE £74.99, Amazon

Get your kids started in coding with this starter kit for iPad with hands-on learning games and puzzles designed to teach kids aged five to 10 the basics of how to code.

Last minute gift sets

T2 Tea - Global Nomad Assorted Tea Sampler Gift Box, was £22 DEAL PRICE £15.40, Amazon

Loose teas celebrating flavours from around the world, from classic English Breakfast to green tea infused Singapore Breakfast.

Burt's Bees Naturally Nourishing 6 Piece Gift Set,was £16.96 DEAL PRICE £10.17, Amazon

This gift set from Burts Bees has everything they'll need to keep their skin healthy and nourished all season.

L'Oreal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Gift Set, was £19.99 NOW £10.99, Amazon

This L’Oreal beauty set contains a trio of L’Oreal favourites: micellar water, a clay face mask and mascara.

Last minute gifts for home and kitchen

Russell Hobbs kettle, was £39.99 DEAL PRICE £18, Amazon

If you’re searching for a kitchenware gift, this Russell Hobbs 1.7 Litre, 3000 W Kettle is at a 55% discount and will be delivered before Christmas.

Kristie's Kitchen Organic Acacia Wood Cutting Board, was £49.99 DEAL PRICE £26.32, Amazon

This acacia wood chopping board, with natually antimicrobial properties, has two storage areas so you can easily prep and store – and it's nearly 50% off just in time for Christmas.

Last minute tech gifts

Fitbit Versa 2, was £199.99, DEAL PRICE £129, Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 35% off Fitbit Versa 2 and Charge 4 fitness trackers – save more than £70 on this Fitbit with voice control, sleep score, music and more

ASUS C433 Full HD 14 Inch Touchscreen ChromeBook Flip, was £499.99 DEAL PRICE £398, Amazon

Get 20% off this Asus Chromebook with a powerful Intel M3-8100Y processor, 64 GB of storage and 4 GB RAM.

Huanuo Laptop Tray for Bed, was £54.99 DEAL PRICE £37.39, Amazon

This convenient laptop tray has a cushion, built-in mouse pad, pen holder and phone holder and can be used as everything from a laptop table to portable reading desk.

Echo Show 8 was £119.99 DEAL PRICE £59.99, Amazon

The Amazon Alexa Echo Show 8 will help you stay organised, control your smart home from lights to baby monitors and also help you keep in touch with your family and friends with video calling and messaging during lockdown.

For more Christmas inspiration, check out HELLO!'s Pinterest board dedicated to the holidays.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.