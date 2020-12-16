Madonna and her kids decorate 'unique' Christmas tree at home The pop star's family is feeling festive!

Madonna gave a sweet glimpse of her family's Christmas preparations this week.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video set to Chuck Berry's Run Rudolph Run which showed her and some of her children putting decorations on their tree, which glowed with white lights.

The decorations weren't what you might expect from the multi-millionaire 'Queen of Pop,' however – they were homemade, and Madonna's children didn't seem to be particularly impressed with their mum's contribution.

In the clip, the mum-of-six appeared with her four youngest children: David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 14, and eight-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.

Madonna wore a loose black and white gown and was makeup-free for the short video, which saw her hold up a dark red homemade star shape which featured stick-on googly eyes and the word "Mom".

As the 62-year-old moved it towards the tree, she appeared to be explaining to her children why it should have pride of place.

Madonna prevailed, hanging the decoration in the middle of the tree.

The camera then panned to show more homemade decorations, including ones in the shape of a snowman and a bauble.

The star captioned the video: "We decided this year to make our own decorations. This is me being roasted by my kids!! I was going for a needy starfish… I have not mastered the glue gun."

The self-deprecating star finished the caption with a clown emoji. Her fans were quick to express their admiration for the down-to-earth slice of family life, and for Madonna's low-key approach to Christmas decorations.

"This brought a smile to my face," one commented.

Another wrote: "We love a Queen of Pop making her Christmas tree with recycled decorations." A third simply added: "OMG AMAZING," while a fourth chimed in: " Unique! I love U So much M!"

Madonna also has two grown-up children: daughter Lourdes, 24, and son Rocco, 20.

