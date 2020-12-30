Gigi Hadid has one of the most eccentric celebrity kitchens we've ever seen. The 25-year-old model has shared a handful of photos since she renovated the property in New York in 2019, and fans were, unsurprisingly, a little confused by what they saw.

The island unit's cupboards are built with colourful displays of dried pasta set within the doors. Gigi sparked a Twitter storm when she first revealed an image, with many asking, "WHAT?!" while one added, "SO. Confused." A third replied: "Oh my god. I am beyond freaked out after seeing those pasta drawers. It's put me off ever eating it again."

Gigi Hadid's kitchen cupboard doors are made from pasta

On top of said unit, Gigi keeps a wooden bowl of multicoloured billiard balls for decoration. The worktop, meanwhile, is a bold shade of canary yellow, in contrast to the white marble that features on the outer cupboards.

Gigi uses billiard balls for decoration

Albeit without cupboards made from pasta, the rest of Gigi's home is equally as bold. Her bathroom features covers from The New Yorker magazine on the walls, as well as a life-sized pen sculpture positioned to the side of the door.

Gigi has a life-sized pen sculpture next to her bathroom

When Gigi shared the pictures, she said: "Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot. Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city… But I'm excited for the time I'll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a little help from some of my favourite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn't call me crazy, and my mamma. Who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required). Grateful to and for all. Special thanks to Gordon Kahn!"

Gigi is currently staying at her family's ranch in Pennsylvania due to the coronavirus pandemic.

