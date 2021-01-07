Rochelle Humes reveals how big her home gym really is The famous mum filmed inside her home

We knew that Rochelle Humes had an impressive home gym installed in the house she shares with her family, but we had no idea just how big it really is!

The famous mum shared a hilarious clip of herself working up a sweat with her daughter Alaia on Thursday, and the pair could be seen jumping up and down in their huge gym.

Rochelle Humes is making a big home change

Filming herself in the space's enormous mirrored wall, the former singer revealed that the huge gym is packed with high-tech equipment and even features its very own vending machine.

Rochelle's gym is so big!

We'd love to get our hands on a membership to the Humes' household gym!

Rochelle lives in Essex with her husband, JLS star Marvin Humes, and their three children, Alaia-Mai, seven, Valentina, three, and baby Blake, who was born in October.

Baby Blake's incredible nursery

The famous couple occasionally share glimpses into their beautiful home, and the luxurious mansion is truly something to behold.

The property has a spacious hallway with parquet flooring and a light white colour scheme, and Rochelle and Marvin even shared a peek inside their living room when they filmed together at home in July.

The room has a neutral colour scheme, with cream carpets and walls, featuring cushioned detailing on either side of the windows and fireplace.

The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets and a large marble-topped island in the centre. They also have spotlights, and three spherical glass lampshades.

What's more, Rochelle has a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room area that features a full-length mirror surrounded by lights, not-to-mention open shelving to display her impressive handbag collection.

