Rochelle Humes surprised after Marvin transforms house for Halloween

Marvin Humes gave the home he shares with Rochelle Humes a very spooky makeover on Friday
Rochelle Humes was given quite the surprise on Friday, when her husband Marvin Humes transformed their house into a spooky "Halloween rave", and one scary fixture in particular left the famous mum asking: "What on earth?"
Taking to Instagram, Rochelle panned around the space, which Marvin had kitted out with scary décor to mark his festive DJ set, and the father-of-three even invested in a six-foot grim reaper!
As Rochelle panned her camera around the room, she could be heard saying: "OK, so Marvin's doing a live Halloween stream from our house tonight, but look at this guy that he's bought…"
How scary is this guy?
It was then that the mother-of-three unveiled the scary figure, which was shrouded in black clothing and had a spine-chilling skeleton face.
"Can I just put this into scale," the former singer continued.
"This guy is six foot three. I hope my kids sleep tonight, what on earth is this?"
Rochelle treated her daughters to a Halloween-themed tea party this week
In a separate video, the 31-year-old added: "So as you can see my house has been turned into some sort of Halloween rave."
We have to admit, Marvin's efforts are certainly impressive!
The Humes' family's Halloween celebrations were a little more mellow on Wednesday, when Rochelle treated her two daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, to a themed afternoon tea on a Peppa Pig-themed bus, even sharing fabulous photos of their day out on social media.
Inside the pink tour bus, each booth was kitted out with a tray full of tasty foods.
Rochelle and her children could choose from finger sandwiches, chocolate cupcakes topped with white chocolate spiderwebs and pumpkin-themed macarons, as well as Peppa Pig biscuits, of course.
