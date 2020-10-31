Rochelle Humes surprised after Marvin transforms house for Halloween The famous mum shared a video on Instagram

Rochelle Humes was given quite the surprise on Friday, when her husband Marvin Humes transformed their house into a spooky "Halloween rave", and one scary fixture in particular left the famous mum asking: "What on earth?"

MORE: Marvin Humes reveals baby Blake’s previously unknown middle name

Taking to Instagram, Rochelle panned around the space, which Marvin had kitted out with scary décor to mark his festive DJ set, and the father-of-three even invested in a six-foot grim reaper!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marvin Humes reveals adorable bonding moment with baby son Blake

As Rochelle panned her camera around the room, she could be heard saying: "OK, so Marvin's doing a live Halloween stream from our house tonight, but look at this guy that he's bought…"

RELATED: Rochelle Humes treats daughters to unbelievable Halloween afternoon tea

How scary is this guy?

RELATED: Rochelle Humes shows off baby Blake's stunning before-and-after nursery transformation

It was then that the mother-of-three unveiled the scary figure, which was shrouded in black clothing and had a spine-chilling skeleton face.

"Can I just put this into scale," the former singer continued.

"This guy is six foot three. I hope my kids sleep tonight, what on earth is this?"

Rochelle treated her daughters to a Halloween-themed tea party this week

In a separate video, the 31-year-old added: "So as you can see my house has been turned into some sort of Halloween rave."

We have to admit, Marvin's efforts are certainly impressive!

The Humes' family's Halloween celebrations were a little more mellow on Wednesday, when Rochelle treated her two daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, to a themed afternoon tea on a Peppa Pig-themed bus, even sharing fabulous photos of their day out on social media.

Inside the pink tour bus, each booth was kitted out with a tray full of tasty foods.

Rochelle and her children could choose from finger sandwiches, chocolate cupcakes topped with white chocolate spiderwebs and pumpkin-themed macarons, as well as Peppa Pig biscuits, of course.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.