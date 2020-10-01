WATCH: Mrs Hinch takes her cleaning hacks outside The results are just as impressive

Paving the way for cleaning influencers everywhere, Sophie Hinchcliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, has amassed 3.7million followers on Instagram. Her dedicated fans are always keen to learn about her latest home cleaning tricks.

This time she’s not polishing or preening anything within her chic grey home, but she’s taken herself outside to carry on cleaning.

Chatting away on her Instagram story, she reveals to followers that she is about to tick window frames and ledges off her ‘Hinchlist’.

The surprisingly basic cleaning solution she uses is simply household washing up liquid, mixed with warm water, but the key lies with the miracle sponges.

Mrs Hinch hails the Sponge Daddy sponges as being “amazing” and she shows exactly how they cut through any dirt without leaving streaks. As expected from this cleaning queen, the finished results are amazing.

Mrs Hinch shares her satsifying results

Her best-selling books always storm the charts, giving more advice on achieving a sparkling home as well as letting us glimpse into what it must be like to be Mrs Hinch.

Sophie often appears on This Morning, telling viewers about new must-have products and her own personal cleaning techniques. She has also talked about how cleaning has helped her to cope with her anxiety.

This Essex cleaning guru is friends with Stacey Solomon, who shares her love for organisation and cleaning.

