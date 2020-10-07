Mrs Hinch reveals the secret to clean furniture amid COVID-19 Discover the antibacterial spray she uses on her cushions

Mrs Hinch uses her Instagram platform to give daily updates on her cleaning routine, as she perfectly polishes her immaculate home in Essex, which she shares with husband Jamie (Mr Hinch, if you like).

This time, she astonished us by taking her cleaning to a whole new level.

In her recent Instagram Stories video, uploaded for 3.8million followers to see, we saw Mrs Hinch spraying the cushions on her sofa with an antibacterial spray.

The brand-new Febreze product not only kills odours, but also 99.9% of bacteria. And according to the queen of clean herself: “It smells really good”.

She believes this hero product from Febreze has been missing from the market until now and suggests she’ll be using it on sofas, cushions, carpets and curtains, to keep them germ-free.

Sophie admits to being a “huge Febreze fan” and the label on her existing bottle has even been personalised for the ‘cleanfluencer’ to read “Mrs Hinch’s fabric freshener”.

A Mrs Hinch-approved cleaning product

Captioning the video, Mrs Hinch wrote: “We all appreciate anti bac more than ever right now so for me this is SO exciting”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of rigorous cleaning techniques and ignited a nation of cleaners. We think this new spray will be a big hit with Mrs Hinch’s fan club.

Perhaps, even as popular as her brand-new dressing table stool which encouraged a flurry of Amazon orders.

Mrs Hinch’s cult following also includes celebrity fans such as Stacey Solomon, Amanda Holden and Frankie Bridge.

