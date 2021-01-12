Matt Hancock's family home revealed - including a huge tribute to the Queen

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, lives with his wife Martha and their three children between two homes in London and Suffolk. He has revealed a handful of areas inside of the properties since the coronavirus pandemic began and he has made various virtual appearances. Take a look...

Matt Hancock's home office

WATCH: Matt Hancock reveals huge portrait of the Queen

When Matt appeared on This Morning via video link, he unveiled a home office area, featuring cream walls and a large house plant and side table behind him. The most surprising feature, though, was an enormous blue and pink circular portrait of the Queen hanging on the wall. The artwork is so big that it seems to take up the height of the wall from the top of the table behind Matt, to the top of the wall.

Matt previously shared another look at the painting when he took to Twitter to share a video in support of the NHS workers fighting coronavirus on the frontline, and revealed that it is almost as tall as Matt himself. Here, Matt revealed that the side table behind him is where he keeps framed photos.

Matt Hancock's dining room

Back in April, Matt filmed from another space in the same room, where he sat at a dining table. Behind him, there are wooden panels on the wall, and a small wooden bookshelf where Matt keeps frames and ornaments on top. Two framed photos hang on the wall.

Matt Hancock's London home office

Matt splits his time between Little Thurlow in West Suffolk (his constituency) and London, and he has also shared a look at where he lives when he is in the capital. His office space has red walls, floor to ceiling bookshelves on one wall, and another selection of photos hanging in black frames behind him. The opposite wall is taken up almost entirely with framed photos.

