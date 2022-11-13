Olivia Attwood breaks silence on pregnancy rumours following shock I'm A Celeb exit The former Love Island star wondered if she could be pregnant

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, 31, left fans with serious questions after her unexplained exit from I'm A Celebrity after just 24 hours in the Australian jungle.

RELATED: Matt Hancock's family's thoughts on him taking part in I'm a Celebrity revealed

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Olivia revealed the heartbreaking reason she was forced to withdraw from the show, a decision she admitted left her feeling "absolutely devastated". As she now recovers in her Manchester home with fiancé Brad Dack, the model is finally ready to share the real reason she was asked to leave.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

Olivia was rushed to A&E after a routine blood test issued to all campmates flagged that she had dangerously low iron, sodium and potassium levels.

"I felt absolutely fine," said Olivia, who shared the sudden and unexplained diagnosis left her "very, very worried." "I didn't know what to think. I was wondering if I had picked up a virus. Was I pregnant? All of these things were going through my head. It was absolutely frightening," said the star.

READ: I'm a Celebrity's Mike Tindall lives on mother-in-law Princess Anne's estate – tour home

Olivia revealed she wondered if she was pregnant

Despite the second set of blood tests conducted during Olivia's time in hospital coming back with normal levels, the star was still refused re-entry back into the jungle.

ITV medical staff were not convinced by Olivia's results. "They were not happy to sign me off to come back in, even though I had the clean bill of health from the hospital,' she said.

SEE: Who is Matt Hancock's ex-wife Martha? Everything you need to know

READ: I'm a Celebrity's Seann Walsh reveals impact of Strictly kiss: 'Worst moment of my life'

"If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing. They were not willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn't insured."

ITV bosses likely made the decision to remove Olivia from the jungle due to the high health risks associated with anaemia.

Olivia's team shared a heartfelt message following her exit

According to the NHS, untreated iron deficiency anaemia can make you more at risk of illness and infection and may increase the risk of developing complications that affect the heart or lungs.

Olivia's team expressed their sadness for the former Love Island star in an Instagram post. They added: "Ps. Who's going to roast Matt Hancock now??"

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made his jungle debut on Wednesday night, causing a stir both in camp and amongst viewers at home.

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.