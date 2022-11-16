The real reason NCIS star Michael Weatherly left Hollywood

NCIS star Michael Weatherly left Hollywood to live in New York with his wife Bojana Jankovic and two children – and here's the real reason why.

LOOK: NCIS stars' amazing private homes revealed

The actor decided to relocate his entire family due to his filming commitments for Bull.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Micahel Weatherly makes rare comment on son Liam

For a year, the star made the 2,000-mile commute back and fourth when he could and relied on FaceTime to catch up with his family back home, but after that he decided it would be best for everyone to move. Luckily for Michael, his wife was firmly on board!

In a 2017 interview, Michael announced the news: "With the good luck of a second season of Bull, everyone’s moving to New York. We decided to just move to New York as a family for a few years. We’re really excited. My wife is a city girl, so she’s pretty into it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Michael has given glimpses inside his amazing Hollywood home

The family rented out their impressive Hollywood home while they were gone, knowing they had plans to return one day.

It was reported that it acquired an eye-watering $25,000 per month in rent during the period the family were away.

It hasn't been reported if the family are back in Hollywood for good now or if they split their time between the two properties these days, but their LA abode gets a lot of love for its spacious design and plentiful grounds.

READ: NCIS: What are the stars' net worths?

SEE: NCIS' very famous cameo you may have forgotten - and Mark Harmon was involved!

Speaking to People magazine, Michael said: "I love that there's space to move around and get some alone time when you’ve got a lot of kids and people around."

Their outdoor space is gorgeous

Opening up about his furniture choices for inside the family pad, Michael revealed: "The key to me is everything has to able to be sat in, used, able to get thrown up on, or crayoned."

The star is a doting father of Olivia, ten, and Liam, nine whom he shares with his wife Bojana. Michael also has an older son August, 26, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amelia Heinle.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.