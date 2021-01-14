Autumn Phillips can't leave Princess Anne's home where ex-husband Peter lives Autumn and Peter continue to live at the Gatcombe Park estate

Autumn Phillips continues to live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire alongside her ex-husband Peter, after their split in 2019. The couple confirmed the news of their separation in February 2020, but in the interests of their two daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, Autumn and Peter made the decision to continue living on the same grounds. Nonetheless, neither Peter nor Autumn would have anticipated the pandemic, whereby they have been unable to leave during lockdown.

A statement released at the time of their decision to divorce read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire

At the time, this surprised fans not least for the fact that it will surely be difficult to stay in such close proximity, but also for the fact that Autumn comes from Canada and is thus especially far away from her friends and family during such a tough time. Almost a year on, and 'close proximity' has been completely redefined amid the crisis, while Autumn has also been physically unable to travel home to her native should she have hoped to.

It is believed, however, that the pair now reside in separate buildings within the estate, as opposed to sharing the property that they had originally occupied during their marriage.

The statement added, "Autumn and Peter reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.

"The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.

Autumn and Peter have two daughters, Savannah and Isla

"The couple's first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla."

Peter's mother Princess Anne owns the estate, set across 730 acres of land, and also lives there with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Peter's sister Zara Tindall, her husband Mike and their children Mia and Lena.

The Queen bought the property for the Princess Royal in 1976, and it has been home to Anne ever since.

