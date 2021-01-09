Marvin and Rochelle Humes have framed photo of this celebrity in their home The famous couple live in Essex

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have the most stunning framed photo of Kate Moss and David Bowie in their home, doting dad Marvin revealed on Saturday.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's living room looks more like a spa – see inside

The JLS star inadvertently showed off the piece when he was chatting to his social media followers in an Instagram video.

Marvin could be seen relaxing on one of the gorgeous sofas in his and Rochelle's home, with his newborn son Blake on his lap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes candidly talks about breastfeeding

The singer was discussing his workouts, when he panned the camera slightly, revealing the enormous photograph in the background.

RELATED: Inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes' stunning Essex family home

How stunning is that photograph?

RELATED: Rochelle Humes shares unseen engagement photo – and her £45k ring is dazzling

A re-print of the original, the striking snap was taken by photographer Ellen von Unwerth in 2005, and has since become one of the fashion photographer's most iconic pieces of work.

Rochelle and Marvin live in Essex with their three children, Alaia-Mai, seven, Valentina, three, and baby Blake, who was born in October.

The famous couple occasionally share glimpses into their beautiful home, and the luxurious mansion is truly something to behold.

Rochelle has her very own walk-in-wardrobe

The property has a spacious hallway with parquet flooring and a light white colour scheme, and Rochelle and Marvin even shared a peek inside their living room when they filmed together at home in July.

The room has a neutral colour scheme, with cream carpets and walls, featuring cushioned detailing on either side of the windows and fireplace.

The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets and a large marble-topped island in the centre. They also have spotlights, and three spherical glass lampshades.

What's more, Rochelle has a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room area that features a full-length mirror surrounded by lights, not-to-mention open shelving to display her impressive handbag collection.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.