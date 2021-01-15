Fiona Ward
Marvin Humes paid an adorable tribute to his wife Rochelle Humes on Thursday night - and it's so romantic! See what he said
Marvin Humes shared the sweetest tribute to his wife Rochelle on Thursday evening, adding that he didn't need a special occasion to put the spotlight on her!
"No birthday, no anniversary just an appreciation post for my amazing wife @rochellehumes - my superwoman," he wrote on Instagram, posting a gallery of romantic snaps of the couple.
Unsurprisingly, fans quickly reacted in the comments section, as well as star friends of Rochelle and Marvin including Ore Oduba, Jessie J and Joe Wicks.
WATCH: Marvin shares adorable bonding moment with son Blake
One fan added: "What I truly love about you two, is that you both radiant happiness," while another wrote: "Can't deal with you two, major couple goals!"
He shared a sweet tribute to wife Rochelle
"If this isn't relationship goals I don’t know what is," a further follower said.
The couple are currently busy homeschooling their two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina, as well as raising their baby son Blake, who was born in October - they've been hosting live workouts on Instagram, too!
Happy couple Marvin and Rochelle
Rochelle has been sharing regular updates with her fans on her Instagram Stories, and touched on her feeding journey with Blake earlier in January.
The mum-of-three revealed that Blake had been found to be allergic to cow's milk, and that she felt it "put a lot more pressure" onto her when it came to breastfeeding.
The couple welcomed baby son Blake in October 2020
Continuing her Instagram Stories Q&A, Rochelle revealed that baby Blake is now on a goat milk formula. She said: "So yeah I was just proud of myself just doing it for nine weeks, he's now on a goat's milk formula that's working really well and it's called Nanny Care if anyone wants to find one."
Her intrigued fans also quizzed her on baby number four, and to that she quickly replied: "I'm currently locked down with three kids, so... no!"