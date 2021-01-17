Reese Witherspoon shares photos of her favorite spot inside her home The space is so cozy

Reese Witherspoon has been sharing some beautiful shots of her home as she has been spending ample time in it like the rest of us - but now fans are being treated to a peak at one of her absolute favorite spots.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to tell her fans about the newest book in her book club - titled You Have a Match.

It wasn't just the book that made the announcement special, it was the cozy book nook next to a beautiful window that really stole the scene.

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse inside her home gym

Her newest family member - her french bulldog Minnie - made sure to be on hand for the book announcement that was made from inside the coziest spot in Reese's house.

Reese lives in a beautiful Los Angeles mansion with her family, and even opened the doors to her stunning home in September when she featured on an episode of the new Netflix show The Home Edit, giving fans a sneak peek inside her plush property.

Reese Witherspoon relaxing in a cozy corner of her home

Reese welcomed the show’s television hosts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, into her house so they could get her closet organised, showing off the stunning entrance to her home while she was at it.

The entrance sported stunning wooden floors and soft, blue-and-white wallpaper. In the background was an airy front room with crisp, white carpet and blue-and-white furniture to match the walls in the foyer.

The Legally Blonde actress has the most stunning property

And of course, it's not the first time that we've had a peek into the A-lister's kitchen.

During lockdown, the mother-of-three gave another glimpse inside her gorgeous kitchen in an Instagram photo, which was the envy of many of her fans.

Reese with her three children and husband Jim Toth

The Hollywood star's cooking space was pristine, with a shiny worktop and Wolf built-in oven, while a bronze tea kettle on the stove caught the attention of some of Reese's followers, who were quick to ask where it was from.

The Legally Blonde actress responded, informing them that it was from Williams Sonoma. Other features included a ceramic salt pot and a vintage-style chest of drawers. Beautiful!

