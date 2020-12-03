Reese Witherspoon shows off much shorter hair The A-lister's hair looked so chic!

Reese Witherspoon sweetly wished her friend Adir Abergel a happy birthday on Wednesday, sharing two throwback videos of the pair dancing.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares rare family photo with her children to mark special occasion

The A-lister was sporting much shorter hair in the clips, and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's Emmys party

As the famous mum danced up a storm with her friend, who is a hair stylist, she could be seen rocking a glossy long bob, and now we're pining for a trip to the salon!

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon teases major hair transformation - is grey her colour?

Reese had much shorter hair in the clip

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's secret to her youthful skin revealed

The Legally Blonde actress' post comes weeks after she teased her Instagram followers with several photos from a virtual hair makeover, turning her hair red, pink, blue and grey in her social media clip.

Reese used a filter to show off several looks on Instagram and asked her followers: "Should I try a new color [sic]?”

She then displayed an orange look, a blue one - which she described as "cookie monster vibes" - light pink locks and Reese even went grey!

Now we're pining for a long bob!

The latter was her favourite and she captioned it: "I'm kinda into this."

Reese rarely veers from her blonde tresses, although has been a brunette for a few movie and TV roles.

But it's not just her world-famous blonde hair that's coveted by fans, Reese is also known for her flawless skin, and just last month her facialist Adeela Crown - who also works with celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Millie Mackintosh and Lady Gaga - revealed the secret to Reese's flawless complexion when shared some of her easy skincare tips.

From exfoliating pads and LED masks to collagen supplements and a dash of vitamin C, if Adeela's advice is good enough for stars like Reese, it's certainly good enough for us!

Read more HELLO! US stories here