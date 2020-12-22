Reese Witherspoon looks super-toned in workout video from inside her show-stopping home gym! The star shared her exercise regime with her fans

Reese Witherspoon works hard to keep her body in check and with a home gym like hers it's not surprising she enjoys her workouts.

The Legally Blonde star, 44, gave fans a sneak peek at her exercise regime and inside her home when she shared a video on Instagram this week.

Reese has been documenting her Run/Walk challenge on social media but switched it up to showcase her stretching routine too.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works out at home and her gym is amazing!

"Some of y'all are doing a Run/Walk Challenge with me this month. Still time to join us if you feel inclined. I thought I would share my daily roll out routine courtesy of @kadeefit (Because it’s important to stretch!) Hope you have a great workout!"

Reese look toned and athletic in black leggings and a matching vest as she showed exactly how she stretches her muscles.

Her fans loved her video and called Reese "inspiring" and marvelled at her strength too.

Reees shares her home with her husband Jim Toth and her three children

The actresses' surroundings didn't go unnoticed either as followers commented on the beautiful gym and the equipment too.

"Nice Peloton treadmill," wrote one, while another asked: "Can we be Peloton buddies?"

Reese's youthful appearance left fans doing a double-take recently when she shared a photo with her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe 21.

Reese recently added to her family with an adorable puppy

The pair wore matching holiday sweaters and struck identical poses, carried matching mugs and wore striking red lipstick.

Her followers couldn't work out who was who!

Fellow actress Drew Barrymore responded: "Come on! Twins!!!! Beautiful ladies love love love," while celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi commented "I'm seeing double!"

Many echoed the sentiment that journalist Derek Blasberg shared: "Thank you for tagging so I could tell which was which."

Reese shares Ava, and son, Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and also has Tennessee, eight, with her husband, Jim Toth.

