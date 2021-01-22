MADE.COM has a huge 40% off January sale - give your home the lockdown makeover it needs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lockdown 3.0 is upon us and we’re once again having a look around our homes and looking for ways to zhoosh them up.

Homeschooling and working from home mean that we’re using every inch of our living spaces for daily life – and the January sales are a great time to invest in joy-sparking pieces to make your lockdown existence more comfortable.

Well, if you love reasonably priced stylish pieces, we have some great picks from the January sales from the ever-chic offerings at MADE.COM. You’ll find everything you need – bedding, storage, furniture, lighting, home decor and more – at irresistible discounts.

Here’s our edit of great buys to shop now to give your home an instant makeover.

Sakari marble detail wall hooks, was £59 NOW £45, MADE.COM

If you’re like us, your entryway “landing strip” has become even more important during lockdown. Keep coats or face masks in order with an artsy wall hook from the Sakari line in marble and brass. The matching coat stand is also in the sale.

Julius Quilted Velvet Bedspread, was £99 NOW £85, MADE.COM

If bedrooms were important before, they’ve become an absolute haven now that we’re spending so much time at home. Velvet and velour are making a comeback in loungewear, so may be introduce you to velvet bedding? Get a cosy nights’ rest with a quilted velvet bedspread.

Patrizia desk, was £249 NOW £199, MADE.COM

Give your work from home setup a major style boost with a new desk. With on trend copper The Patrizia has a 130x70cm work surface but still feels light thanks to its glass top.

Caren two-door wardrobe, was £599 NOW £479, MADE.COM

Want more storage space AND to make a room seem bigger? Try a mirrored wardrobe like this one at MADE.COM for 20% off. You can get the design in two- to five-door styles, with frame finishes in oak, grey or white.

Baloo planters, set of two, was £129 NOW £99, MADE.COM

For outdoors, patio heaters have been a major trend as we look to expand the boundaries of our living space outdoors, which is why a little pop of colour might also do your garden good. Designed by the MADE Studio, these two geometric planters in grey and teal will instantly perk up your garden.

Galli Cabin Suitcase, Charcoal & Rose Gold, was £59 NOW £45, MADE.COM

Dreaming of your first post lockdown holiday? This stylish suitcase with rose gold hardware will have you travelling (Again! Finally!) in style.

