This insane £100 garden transformation will leave you speechless

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to garden makeovers, they can add considerable value to your property, and amazing things can be achieved, even on a budget. MyToolShed discovered Becky Lane's incredible garden makeover on Instagram – and we are truly blown away!

WOW: Top 10 garden renovations to add thousands to your house price

Becky uploaded the most jaw-dropping photographs on her Instagram feed, @21oakham, after she transformed her outdoor space for just £100.

Becky's garden looks unrecognisable

The finished result is a beautiful garden with stunning monochrome details, including a floor pillow, printed rug, wooden screen and grey outdoor sofa.

The mum also shared a TikTok video of the process, revealing how they jet washed the paving and filled it in to make the biggest impact on her outdoor area.

Becky and her husband worked hard on the project

"We started by jet washing the whole courtyard. I then removed all the dead shrubs and weeds. Once the paving was washed, we painted it using white masonry paint. This acted as a primer but also allowed us to see all the cracks a lot easier in the paving.

REVEALED: 5 top gardening tips for small outdoor spaces

LOOK: 15 celebrities with epic outdoor living rooms: Mrs Hinch, Kylie Jenner, Christine Lampard and more

"My husband watched some YouTube videos on how to use ready-mixed mortar to fill in all the cracks. We upcycled the pots we found in the garden left by the previous owner again with white masonry paint to give them a new lease of life."

So how can you transform your garden on a budget, too?

Becky spoke to MyToolShed to reveal how she kept costs down: "Ikea is our all-time favourite, we are also loving Facebook marketplace for upcycles - we got an old rusty swing frame from Facebook Marketplace that we have spray painted black for our courtyard and added a rope swingchair to it."

Feeling inspired? Check out these bargain garden buys:

Four waterproof cushion covers, £13.99, Amazon

Black LED lantern, £7.99, The Range

Boho cushion, £12.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.