Salma Hayek lives with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina in an incredible 17-bedroom mansion in London, that Justin Bieber is believed to have once called home.

The 54-year-old moved from France in 2014 and was reported to have begun renting the house in 2017. There has been no sign of the couple purchasing a new property since, so we can only assume that they have stayed put. It is said to be spread across three floors, and features its own indoor swimming pool, gym and cinema complex, wine cellar and tennis court.

Like A Boss co-star Tiffany Haddish spoke out about her visit to the property as they filmed together in 2020. "She let me come to her house in London and sleep," she said on Good Morning America. "She got this princess bed – you know, she's like the richest person I know – she got this bed that’s a circle and it's got like, a canopy and it was like a princess bed. I felt like Sleeping Beauty!"

Salma has also shared photos that inadvertently revealed glimpses inside.

Salma Hayek's dining room

Salma recently shared her taco recipe with her followers, and the clip showed a rustic wooden table in the middle of the dining room.

Salma Hayek's living room

One of Salma's living rooms features a large bay window seat, with grey and pink cushions. The space is designed with herringbone wood flooring and cream walls, and a baroque print pink rug and cushioned coffee table lend character to the space.

Another image of Salma as she made a Zoom call showed her sitting on a white armchair, while a grand black piano is seen in the background.

Salma Hayek's hallway

Salma's grand staircase proved just how lavish the home is, with dark oak wooden bannisters and a black and cream stair runner held in place with metallic silver rods.

Salma Hayek's bathroom

Salma offered a look at her bathroom when she posted a selfie from her tub. It showed white sash windows as feature throughout the home, and a white plant pot on the windowsill.

