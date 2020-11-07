Salma Hayek gives sneak peek inside her trailer and it looks like a show home The star is used to luxury accommodation

Salma Hayek goes to work in style!

The Hollywood star settles for nothing short of the best when it comes to her movie trailer - and we have to say it’s amazing.

Salma gave fans a glimpse inside her on-set accommodation with an Instagram post showcasing her impressive interior design skills.

The actress shared a series of photos and wrote: "If we had not had the COVID-19 epidemic, Eternals would have hit the cinemas today."

"Since I cannot yet share with you the trailer of the movie, I will share with you pictures of my trailer while shooting the movie.

"P.s. I decorated it myself."

The snapshots show the brightly lit quarters with a Mexican aesthetic including bold furnishings and neatly potted succulents.

The trailer also features an enormous television and an oversized fridge too.

Salma decorated her trailer herself

"That’s the coolest trailer I’ve ever seen," wrote one follower, while another said: "Beautiful decor."

While Salma had certainly made the most of the small space, it’s not a patch on the luxury home in London which she shares with her billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Salma’s Like a Boss co-star and friend, Tiffany Haddish, recently lifted the lid on life inside Salma’s lavish home.

Salma had the trailer while filming Eternals

In a hilarious interview with The Guardian, Tiffany revealed: "So I shouldn’t tell this, but when I arrived in London, I was staying at Salma Hayek's house – she’s my friend now,” she told the newspaper. "I get there and her house is like a palace.

"And then she says: ‘OK, pick a room.' And I’m, like: 'First off, the fact that you tell me to pick a room is amazing.'

Salma has a collection of crystals

"Then she shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, everything. And I’m, like: 'I'll sleep in here!'

"Then she shows me her daughter’s old bedroom with pink walls, circle bed, unicorn stuff all around. And I’m, like: 'I'm sleeping in here! I always wanted to be a princess, and this is a princess room!'"

