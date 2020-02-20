When the weather outside is so chilly and miserable, it seems only right to head to the cinema this weekend and get some fabulous comedy into our lives! New film Like a Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, follows two best friends as they accidentally run their cosmetics company into debt and are forced to enlist the help of industry titan Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) to help them out.

READ: 19 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

WATCH: Like a Boss exclusive clip here

The official synopsis reads: "The prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly." The exclusive clip shows Mia and Mel as they thank their employees (played by Billy Porter and Jennifer Coolidge) with expensive gifts before having a debate on how to rebrand their company. Fans have praised the film, with one writing: "I went to see this movie with a bunch of girls and it was super funny, we couldn't stop laughing," while another added: "I love Salma Hayek and… I can't wait."

Like a Boss will be released in cinemas on 21 February