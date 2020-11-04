Salma Hayek's grand staircase inside her London mansion is breathtaking The star shares her home with her billionaire husband and their daughter

Salma Hayek gave fans a sneak peek inside her luxury London mansion and her staircase is sensational.

The star, 54, was meant to be showcasing her chic outfit in her Instagram post, but the backdrop almost stole the show.

Salma was standing at the bottom of a grand set of wooden stairs, wearing a red and black outfit and she fit in perfectly with her beautiful surroundings.

The Mexican-born actress - who moved to London from Paris in 2014 - shares the impressive home with her billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Salma's friend and co-star, Tiffany Haddish, recently lifted the lid on life inside Salma’s home and, to say it's lavish would be an understatement.

Salma and her staircase looked stunning

In a hilarious interview with The Guardian, Tiffany revealed: "So I shouldn’t tell this, but when I arrived in London, I was staying at Salma Hayek's house – she's my friend now," she told the newspaper. "I get there and her house is like a palace.

"And then she says: 'OK, pick a room.' And I'm, like: 'First off, the fact that you tell me to pick a room is amazing.'

"Then she shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, everything. And I'm, like: 'I'll sleep in here!'

Salma is happily married to Francois-Henri Pinault

"Then she shows me her daughter's old bedroom with pink walls, circle bed, unicorn stuff all around. And I’m, like: 'I'm sleeping in here! I always wanted to be a princess, and this is a princess room!'"

Tiffany - who starred with Salma in Like a Boss - called her pal "the richest person I know" and said: "She came and woke me up and she got servants and stuff [sic]. I was like, 'Boom! Is this what it’s like?'"

Sounds like Salma’s sleepovers are the best!

