Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen proves how picturesque their home is amid shock move

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive Owen are upping sticks and moving from their family house Ravenseat Farm, but while that drastic change is in motion, take a look at how beautiful their current home is in newly released photos.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared a series of images to her Instagram account revealing just how picturesque the surroundings of the farm are in pictures taken back when it was snowing. The breathtaking images are being used for Christmas cards, with proceeds going to charitable causes.

Amanda wrote: "Get yer skates on! Christmas is coming & you can make a big difference to a small Yorkshire charity @PostRSF helping the families of children & young adults with disabilities. Every little helps. All proceeds from buying these greetings cards go to the charity & the children are even helping to package and post out. How good is that!!! You can buy through @ryedalespecialfamilies website Or my website *Link in bio* #christmas #greetings #charity #children #patron #yorkshire."

The farm looks magical in newly released images

Fans were suitably impressed by the idea as well as the beautiful backdrops. One wrote: "These are wonderful, well done to you all and for being so kind offering pics of your gorgeous kids and scenery to raise money for charity" and another added: "Love them. Just ordered."

The couple announced the news earlier this year that they will be moving on from the now-famous farm after buying a derelict estate which requires renovating.

Amanda's family are set to relocate

It transpires that Ravenseat Farm isn't actually owned by the family, instead, they leased it from Billionaire Robert Miller.

It is reported that renovation work is already underway to transform Anty Johns, their new farmhouse which is just a mile from Ravenseat in Upper Swaledale.

The couple married over 20 years ago

It will become a haven for their nine children, Raven, 20, Reuben, 17, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Annas, seven, Clemmie, five and Nancy, four.

