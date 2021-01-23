Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' sweet home comforts in White House offices revealed The White House offices have undergone changes

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the new President and Vice President of the United States of America, some big changes took place at the White House – however, it's the subtle office changes that will tug at your heartstrings.

GALLERY: Joe Biden's private home in Wilmington exudes White House luxury – see inside

Both Joe and Kamala got straight to work on their first day in office and we've been able to see inside their new working quarters – where both of them have displayed sentimental photographs.

Kamala Harris took to Twitter to show a special moment, writing: "Earlier today, I swore in our first Cabinet member, Avril Haines, after her confirmation by the Senate last night. As the Director of National Intelligence, Director Haines will be dedicated to keeping the American people safe."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you catch this special moment between Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama?

Along with the statement was a photograph of the two women, giving a glimpse into Kamala's very own office in the West Wing of the White House.

Kamala started work at the White House immediately

READ: Prince Harry's touching friendship with Joe and Jill Biden revealed

LOOK: Kamala Harris' house is even more homely than the Obamas'

There were three photographs sitting pride of place on the cabinet behind her desk, clearly memories she holds dear to her heart. On the left, we can see Kamala pictured with her mother, and in the centre, she is smiling with her husband, Douglas Emhoff. In the recent past, Kamala has made appearances from her home office in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and here she also has family photographs close to her.

Kamala has brought meaningful photographs with her to her office

In another tweet, Kamala revealed even more of her office space during a meeting with WHO's Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. There are two decadent cream couches, for guests of the White House to make themselves comfortable and Kamala has a small posy of white and blue blooms on the table in front – very patriotic!

The Oval Office was redecorated ready for the new President of the United States

President Joe Biden didn't take long to redecorate the oval office – including transforming the paintings on the wall and removing the former President's diet coke button.

RELATED: Donald Trump's astonishing homes revealed

Joe Biden's heartfelt photographs include one of his late son Beau

In addition to these big changes, Joe quietly propped up a selection of family photographs. In the shots, we can see Joe with his wife Jill by his side, as she has been throughout his campaign, but there is also a poignant photograph of Joe's late son Beau. His son passed away in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

President Joe Biden has more family pictures in another one of his offices

While President Joe Biden signed a law to allow Lloyd Austin to serve as the next Secretary of Defense, the world was given a look inside another one of his offices at the White House – and again there are personal photographs in his workspace – showing he is such a family man.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.