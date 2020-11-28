Amanda Holden's Christmas doorway is straight out of a fairytale The BGT judge has the most festive doorway!

The star's home has been given a magical festive makeover by Early Hours, a London-based floral display company, and the beautiful creation is sure to take your breath away.

Featuring holly, mistletoe and beautiful baubles in neutral tones, we can imagine that there's no shortage of Christmas spirit in the Holden household this weekend.

Earlier in the month, Amanda unveiled her gorgeous Christmas tree, joining many other celebrities who decided to put their decorations up early this year.

Amanda's beautiful doorway

The mother-of-two showed off her tree on Instagram, revealing that she's opted for navy and silver baubles, white fairy lights and pretty teal ribboning to bring the tree to life.

What's more, the famous mum released her Christmas single this week, marking the amazing milestone by posting a montage of snaps on Instagram of her children celebrating Christmas in the past.

The images include youngest daughter Hollie dressed in costume for a school nativity play, Lexi surrounded by presents, the siblings posing together with their news toys, and a lovely family snapshot with husband Chris Hughes.

Amanda put her tree up earlier in November

Captioning the post, Amanda wrote: "Reflecting on Christmas Past... tomorrow, get ready for a Christmas 'Present'. Tune into @thisisheart in the morning to hear my Christmas single #HomeforChristmas."

Needless to say, fans were quick to react to the intimate peek inside the Holden/Hughes household over the festive season. "Super cute and so adorable!" commented one. Another wrote: "That's the sweetest, cutest video ever." A third added: "Oh my god they were so tiny. God bless your beautiful girls."

Also in November, Amanda posed up a storm in a risqué Santa outfit, proving that Christmas has well and truly arrived!

