Cat Deeley films inside new London home with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley has officially returned to London after living in LA for the past 14 years, and a new video has given fans a glimpse inside her new property.

The SMTV presenter took to Instagram with a clip of her son Jack holding her new book, The Joy In You, in what seems to be the living room. It features grey walls with large sash windows and metallic blinds, and a white sofa which curves around the bay of the window. As Jack hid his face behind the story, Cat quipped, "A lovely children's book, good for bedtime stories and hiding behind."

Cat lives with her husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty, and their two sons Jack and Milo. The family were previously living in Los Angeles, and their former home is now on the market for £3.8million after they made the decision to move back to the UK.

The terrace at Cat Deeley's former home in LA

It is believed that they chose to come home in order to be closer to Cat's family, but in an interview with Stella Magazine in July 2019, Cat recalled an incident in which her husband and eldest son were caught up in a shooting, and admitted that American gun laws had made her consider leaving the US for good.

"Things change when you have children and when you think Trump may get in for a second term," she explained. "But then over here we've got Brexit. If we moved to Ireland, there's the border situation. It's all a bit of a mess right now."

Cat's husband Patrick is originally from Ireland, but while the country may have been an option, she has recently been working with former co-presenters Ant and Dec in London, after the trio announced a reboot of SMTV.

