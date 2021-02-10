Kelly Brook has shared numerous glances into the stunning garden at her Kent retreat – but her latest glimpse shows off the beautiful garden at her £3million London home.

The TV star posted a pretty photo to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and it looked like her garden had been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Kelly's variety of trees and the grass were covered in light snow – all that was missing were some fairy lights and it would have looked like it was Christmas all over again.

Captioning the snap, "Gentle Snow", Kelly's garden still looks like the perfect place to wrap up and relax, even if it is freezing outside.

It was only last month that Kelly shared another photo of her garden covered in heavy snow - and that truly looked magical!

Kelly's garden looks gorgeous in the snow

When Kelly is not in London, she lives in a £1million 15th century farmhouse in Kent, set on an apple farm complete with vegetable patches, a pear orchard, a rose garden and a meadow. She also has a swing hanging from a tree, a separate swing and additional seating areas.

Kelly has spent ten years renovating the home, and she has put just as much thought into the exterior as the inside.

Kelly's garden looked like the perfect winter escape

"When I first moved into this property, this wild woodland area was completely overgrown. It was absolutely full of brambles," she previously explained during a guided tour of her garden on This Morning.

"I went in and I scrapped out all the brambles, and I started to throw in wildflower meadow seed. I know every plant here and it's really personal to me.

RELATED: Inside Kelly Brook's idyllic home in Kent

Kelly Brook has a walled rose garden at her home

"I have to say on my days off, this really is my happy place. I really am happiest when I'm in my garden, seeing it constantly changing and learning about how each plant likes to grow."

Sharing some advice on creating outside space of your own, Kelly told viewers: "The main thing is to get out in your garden and give things a go. That's what I did, I just got stuck in and now I've created a garden that I absolutely love."

