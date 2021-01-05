Gemma Atkinson has shared a glimpse into the stylish home she shares with her partner, Strictly's Gorka Marquez, and their one-year-old daughter Mia – and we're obsessed with one feature in particular.

Taking to Instagram to talk to her followers about the new lockdown restrictions in place across the UK, the star inadvertently showed off her sleek fireplace, which is built into the TV wall.

Gemma and Gorka moved into their dream home in September after months of frustrating delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the famous pair have shared numerous peeks into their family space over the past few months.

The house is a new-build and their living room boasts a modern aesthetic with a simple white and grey colour scheme.

Doting mum Gemma even posted an adorable snap of her Christmas set-up with Mia and their pet dogs Norman and Ollie, revealing that the living room also features a plush velvet sofa and a modern shelving unit with family photographs on display.

The former soap star recently shared a first look at her stunning modern kitchen, and it's kitted out with a chic marble-topped kitchen island, plus comes complete with electric hob and ample prep space. Grey cabinets could be seen lining the wall in the background, as well as a built-in oven.

But of course, the room that we see on display most often is Gemma and Gorka's fully-equipped home gym!

While they previously made do with a makeshift gym in their old home's garage, Gemma and Gorka now have their own studio, complete with everything from Ski-erg machine to treadmills and jump boxes.

We've even seen inside the duo's bedroom, which is decorated with the same grey and white colour scheme as the rest of the house and furnished with a large grey brushed velvet headboard.

