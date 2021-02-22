Hilary Duff shares look inside her home following major change

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hilary Duff gave fans a glimpse inside of her beautiful new home as she revealed her latest hair transformation.

MORE: Hilary Duff looks almost unrecognisable with new hair transformation

Loading the player...

Hilary gives fans a look inside home in hair reveal video

The Younger star sent fans into a frenzy when she popped up on Instagram with wavy icy blue locks over the weekend, sharing a photo that showed her rocking her new ‘do with a matching cozy knit sweater while she looked to the side and pursed her pink-glossed lips.

But the pregnant star didn’t dye her hair for the reason you might think. Before anyone had the chance to speculate if her change-up from blonde to blue was a huge hint at her baby’s gender, Hilary cleared that up in a video.

RELATED: Hilary Duff shares pregnancy health setback ahead of third baby

“[I don’t know] if I’m having a boy or a girl, but I’ve got to have fun somehow,” she said. “So, gonna do blue for a while.” The soon-to-be mother-of-three further explained in her comments, revealing that achieving her blue look wasn’t easy. Hillary also shared a video of the dyeing process and an adorable snap of herself lounging with her husband Matthew Koma and her 8-year-old son Luca.

Hilary cozies up with her husband and son in her living room

In the video, a wooden vanity with a huge circular mirror could be seen topping a blonde wood floor, and in her sweet family photo, the trio kicks back in their living room. White bookcases framing a mounted flatscreen TV are visible in the background.

“Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change and all I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot. 1- for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn’t cut bangs!) and 2- it took all damn day!,” the 33-year-old actress continued, praising her hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee.

MORE: Hilary Duff's vibrant pregnancy outfit has the most unexpected detail

“Love you guys the most and I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!,” she continued. “We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment- but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish.”

Hilary’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the look in the comments, with Selma Blair writing, “This is amazing.” Meanwhile a fan, replied. “Omg the blue is perfect!!!.”

Fans went wild over Hilary's new mermaid hair color

The Lizzie McGuire alum's hairstylist also chimed in, writing, “At least you didn’t cut bangs OR GO BROWN (again!) love you so so so much and I’m happy to spend the whole day and do it all over again, like, if you happen to have girl!? do we go pink!??? love you to the moon backkkk!!!.”

That would be quite the epic gender reveal if she did, and with the way that Hilary so easily pulled off her icy blue look, we have no doubt she could slay a new hot pink hue too.

As for how Hilary got the look, Riawna told Allure they applied Joico's Color Intensity True Blue and Mermaid Blue (semi-permanent colors) from roots to midshaft. For her ends, they used the Mermaid Blue “with a splash of Peacock Green.” Riawana added, “After we did a deep conditioning treatment on her hair with In Common's Crystal Cashmere to lock and seal everything in."

Not easy, but worth it...and Hillary just might start a resurgence of the mermaid hair trend.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.