Sharon Osbourne shares glimpse inside epic home gym at family's LA mansion The Talk show star lives in LA with husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has a number of properties, including a gorgeous home in Los Angeles where she has been staying with husband Ozzy Osbourne during the pandemic.

The Talk star has been posting pictures from inside the house over the past year, and over the weekend, shared a look inside one of the most impressive rooms to date – her home gym.

The mother-of-three had posted a fun picture of one of her dogs, Heidi, resting on a piece of training equipment while clutching a tennis ball in her paw.

"Heidi dropping some hints..," Sharon captioned the image, which was liked over 5,000 times.

As well as a gym, the mansion, which is located in the celebrity-favoured Hancock Park, boasts eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a sprawling garden complete with water fountains and a swimming pool.

The home has been a sanctuary for her in recent months following her battle with coronavirus.

Sharon tested positive for the life-threatening disease in December and was forced to quarantine in her bedroom away from her family after spending time in hospital.

Luckily, the former X Factor star is feeling a lot better, and opened up about the scary experience on her first day back on The Talk in January.

She said: "I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still really tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day. I'm good, you know I went through all the symptoms - headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness, all of it.

"I still can't smell very much or taste very much," Sharon added. Still, the host says she is very grateful: "There are people who have it much worse than I got it. I think I came out very lucky. I am very lucky."

The X Factor star in her sprawling garden in LA

After testing positive for Covid in December, Sharon shared a statement with her fans.

She wrote: "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalisation, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy."

