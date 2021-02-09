Sharon Osbourne shares look inside never-ending garden of LA mansion The Talk star lives in a beautiful home with husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has a beautiful home in Los Angeles, where she has been spending the pandemic with her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The Talk star regularly posts photos of her lockdown experience on social media, and recently gave an incredible glimpse inside her huge garden.

The vast green area boasts an outdoor pool and plenty of space for her beloved pet dogs to run around in. There is also a water feature and plenty of flowerbeds outside, giving the garden a relaxing feel.

Sharon and Ozzy live in a mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles. The home boasts 9,000 square feet, along with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The mother-of-three's home has been a sanctuary for her over recent months following her battle with coronavirus.

Sharon Osbourne inside her huge garden in LA

Sharon tested positive for the life-threatening disease in December and was forced to quarantine in her bedroom away from her family after spending time in hospital.

Luckily, the former X Factor star is feeling a lot better, and opened up about the scary experience on her first day back on The Talk in January.

She said: "I'm feeling really fine now, expect that I'm still really tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day. I'm good, you know I went through all the symptoms - headache, eyeache, bodyache, dizziness, sickness, all of it."

The Talk star has an incredible outside space to relax in

"I still can't smell very much or taste very much," Sharon added. Still, the host says she is very grateful: "There are people who have it much worse than I got it. I think I came out very lucky. I am very lucky."

After testing positive for Covid in December, Sharon shared a statement with her fans. She wrote: "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19.

"After a brief hospitalisation, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy."

Sharon with her beloved dogs running around the garden

It wasn't just Sharon who tested positive for the virus either, as her granddaughter Minnie, three, also had coronavirus late last year.

Luckily, the little girl didn't experience any symptoms, and her dad Jack Osbourne reassured fans she was feeling okay.

