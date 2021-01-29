Sharon Osbourne looks unrecognisable with wild hair in epic throwback with Ozzy The Talk star looked so different

Sharon Osbourne has been very open about her visits to her plastic surgeon and has spoken candidly in the past about the procedures she has undergone.

But her latest photo on Instagram still came as a surprise, as she shared an epic throwback of herself and husband Ozzy Osbourne before she became famous in her own right.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's not so socially distant dinner party revealed - things got hairy!

In the snap, believed to have been taken in the 80s, Sharon is sporting short, layered brown hair and a white, striped shirt and matching full skirt – a very different look to how fans are used to seeing her today.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne looks so different in decades-old family video

But while her appearance may have changed, it appears her love for her husband has not, as fans were touched to see Sharon lovingly apply Ozzy's trademark heavy eyeliner in the snap.

"Doing your other halves makeup, that's love! You couldn't find a more dedicated wife than you. Goals!" gushed one follower. "This photo is awesome. Thank you for sharing," said a second.

A third added: "This is the ultimate picture. Love it!" While a fourth joked: "The wildest man who ever lived getting his makeup done by his misses.... priceless."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals regret about daughter Aimee in rare interview

MORE: All the photos inside Sharon Osbourne's jaw-dropping family home

Sharon looks very different today

Back in 2019, Sharon showed off the results of her fourth facelift – but admitted she had been left in such pain that she had begged daughter Kelly Osbourne to help her.

Appearing on Loose Women, she told the panel: "Kelly told me that when I came out from the operating theatre, that I was going, 'Help me, help me' because it was so bloody painful."

Sharon underwent a fourth facelift in 2019

She further revealed that immediately after the procedure, her top lip was curled up – much to Ozzy's amusement. "I had two weeks of looking like Elvis!" she admitted. "Ozzy's going, 'Is that what you wanted?' I was like, 'I don't want to look like that, no!'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.