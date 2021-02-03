Sharon Osbourne shares glimpse inside huge living room - with incredible view of garden The Talk star lives with husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has been enjoying spending quality time at home during the pandemic, and has been sharing photos from inside her beautiful property on social media.

Most recently, The Talk star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself relaxing on the sofa inside her living room, which boasts views of her huge garden.

The spacious living area has an L-shaped pink sofa covered in blankets and patterned cushions, giving it a homely feel.

In the picture, Sharon was surrounded by her beloved pet dogs while she looked on her phone, and in the caption, she wrote: "This was Sunday – all day."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "This is so cute," while another wrote: "That couch is amazing." A third added: "Looks so relaxing."

Sharon Osborune shared a glimpse inside her living room

Sharon lives with husband Ozzy Osbourne in a mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles. The home boasts 9,000 square feet, along with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The mother-of-three's home has been a sanctuary for her in recent months following her battle with coronavirus.

Sharon outside with daughter Kelly Osbourne

Sharon tested positive for the life-threatening disease in December and was forced to quarantine in her bedroom away from her family after spending time in hospital.

Luckily, the former X Factor star is feeling a lot better, and opened up about the scary experience on her first day back on The Talk in January.

She said: "I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still really tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day. I'm good, you know I went through all the symptoms - headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness, all of it."

Sharon and Ozzy with their three children

"I still can't smell very much or taste very much," Sharon added. Still, the host says she is very grateful: "There are people who have it much worse than I got it. I think I came out very lucky. I am very lucky."

After testing positive for Covid in December, Sharon shared a statement with her fans. She wrote: "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19.

After a brief hospitalisation, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy."

