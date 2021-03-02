Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's plans to move home revealed The Loose Women presenter opened up in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have put a lot of effort into making their Essex house a home since moving in in 2018, but they don't necessarily intend on staying put.

The couple are currently parents to their son Rex, Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton, and Joe's son Harry, and in an interview with HELLO!, Stacey revealed that they will need to upsize if they are to have more children.

"We've got four boys at the moment," she explained. "And Zach and Leighton share a room. Rex has a room, and then Harry has a room, but they're all very small box rooms. It's a big house compared to what I grew up in, but I think if we decide to have any more children, then we would like to have a bit more space."

Stacey and Joe currently live in Essex

Where might Stacey and Joe consider relocating to? "We'd probably have to move further out of town to get more space, it's too expensive here," Stacey told HELLO!. "I don't think this is our forever home. I would like more children in the future, and I would like to be closer to the countryside anyway, just to be surrounded by trees and fields."

This isn't just a fleeting thought, either. Stacey and Joe have openly discussed their plans to expand their family in the future.

Stacey and Joe will upsize homes if they have more children

"We do talk about it all the time," Stacey added. "I think they're the sort of life decisions and things that you have to be having conversations about. Just because, why keep going years and years down the line if you've both got different plans. Luckily, we're both on the same page.

"Joe wants more children, I want more children, we would both love a bit more space and more fresh air. Equally, if Joe said he didn't want any more children, that would be a big conversation we'd have to sit down and discuss. It's better to get it out of the way early."

Nonetheless, it sounds like the boys could become big brothers in the future.

