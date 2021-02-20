Sharon Osbourne's kitchen inside her $12million mansion is like an American diner She lives there with her husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has introduced her edgy sense of style into her home - and her kitchen is so quirky!

The TV host lives in a $12million mansion with her husband Ozzy Osbourne and when she gave fans a sneak peek inside the pad on Instagram on Saturday, one thing stood out.

Sharon was sat in her kitchen in the clip she shared on Instagram and was sharing her joy over the return of The Real Yellow Pages.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne gave a glimpse inside her retro kitchen

She was sat on a pale pink, plastic-looking kitchen sofa, which would look right at home in an all-American diner.

The booth also housed an oversized chequered table and the only thing missing was a waitress on roller-skates.

Sharon's beautiful 9,000 square foot home boasts eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms and has numerous stunning features.

Sharon had a dinner party with her dogs in her diner-style kitchen

The property is worth 17 times the average cost of a home in Los Angeles, and so it's not surprising there's plenty of glamour inside, including chandeliers and mirrored furniture.

Since they also share their home with their numerous dogs, they have a huge garden for them to roam around in.

Their current home is by far their first, as The Talk star and Ozzy have bought and sold several properties in LA.

Sharon also shares her home with her numerous dogs

Sharon and Ozzy have been married since July 1982, and are parents to three children together: Aimee, 37, Kelly, 36, and 35-year-old Jack.

While Kelly and Jack found fame thanks to the popularity of the family's hit reality show, The Osbournes, Aimee chose to shun the spotlight.

Sharon opened up about that decision when she shared details on her show.

"I know my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," she said. "She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her."

She added: "And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did."

