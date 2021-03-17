Sarah Ferguson's former family home is a work of art The Duchess of York's ancestors previously lived at Powerscourt Estate

Sarah Ferguson has revealed several areas of her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor since launching a new YouTube series, Story Time with Fergie and Friends, at the start of the pandemic. What we haven't seen until now, though, is her ancestors' former property, Powerscourt Estate in Ireland.

SEE: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home to welcome first grandchild is epic

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals magical garden at the Royal Lodge

The Duchess of York shared a series of photos from the grounds in honour of St Patrick's Day and her Irish heritage, showing the incredible gardens. Located in Enniskerry, County Wicklow, the estate covers a total of 47 acres of space, including a stone tower named the 'Tower Valley', Japanese gardens, winged horse statues, a 'Triton' lake, a pet cemetery, a 'Dolphin' pond, walled gardens, the 'Bamberg Gate' and the 'Italian Garden'.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's stunning home where Eugenie and Beatrice were raised revealed

The gardens at Powerscourt Estate

The outdoor space underwent extensive renovations under the instruction of Lord Powerscourt, who inherited the home at the age of eight in 1844. Said works took a total of 20 years, and were finished in 1880.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson reveals incredible unseen feature inside home with Prince Andrew

Sarah captioned her images: "Happy St. Patrick's Day. I love the gardens at Powerscourt, where my grandmother is buried as it was her childhood home. This poem from 1827 by Charlotte Elizabeth Tonna, sums up the magic of the Emerald Isles."

Sarah shared several images from Powerscourt Estate's gardens

She went on to recite the words of the poem, beginning: "From the region of zephyrs, the Emerald isle. The land of thy birth, in my freshness I come. To waken this long-cherished morn with a smile. And breath o'er thy spirit the whispers of home."

Powerscourt House in Ireland

Inside, the 13th-century castle originally had three storeys with 68 rooms, including an entrance hall of 18 metres long and 12 metres wide. The main reception rooms were also located on the first floor, as opposed to the ground floor.

The home is still as large today, though it has since been renovated several times – once in the 18th century, and again after the house was destroyed by a fire in 1974, and subsequently renovated in 1996.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.