James McAvoy's London home with girlfriend belongs in the movies James moved in with Lisa Liberati in 2020

James McAvoy moved in with his girlfriend Lisa Liberati in July 2020, and the couple's very grand home was revealed when the star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

James' virtual interview allowed fans to peek inside his opulent home where he has double-height rooms with lavish cornice coving and ornate patterns on the ceiling. Behind the actor, a doorway with white frames was also visible.

This type of décor wouldn't look out of place in one of the royal palaces belonging to the Queen or a spectacular stately home on the set of a swanky film.

The Daily Mail have reported that James and his ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff used to live in a £1.9million four-bedroom house together, and after their split, the actor moved into an apartment in the capital.

James McAvoy's London home is more like a palace

Having spent the first part of the coronavirus pandemic cooped up in this small flat along with Lisa, James was relieved to find a bigger place to stay. During the interview, he revealed: "We are in London and it’s all good. We’ve just moved into a nice, slightly bigger house but we were in a tiny flat before."

James lived in an apartment before the move

Fans got a look inside James' temporary bolthole when he made various appearances on Good Morning Britain to support the NHS. In one of the interviews, the star sat on the floor propped up against a vibrant orange sofa which had a rustic mirror hanging above it.

His office space was revealed on another occasion, with muted beige walls and multiple wooden shelves.

The design of his former home was very different

James is originally from Glasgow and Lisa has roots in Philadelphia, so the couple will be dividing their time between the UK and the US during normal circumstances.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2017 when James met Lisa, when she was working as a production assistant on the set of Split.

