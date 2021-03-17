Fans have the best reaction to James McAvoy winning Star Baker on Great Celebrity Bake Off The actor proved to be pretty popular with viewers

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued on Tuesday with a fresh batch of famous faces. This week saw A-list actor James McAvoy take to the tent and it seems viewers were thoroughly enjoying watching the star in action.

After impressing the judges in all three challenges, including the showstopper round, James was crowned Star Baker, beating Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, singer Anne-Marie and comedian and writer, David Baddiel.

Viewers were thrilled when James won, and took the social media to share their thoughts. One person wrote: "Can he get any more perfect??! #GBBO #JamesMcAvoy."

WATCH: The Great Celebrity Bake Off is here!

A second said: "JAMES BEING STAR BAKER AS HE SHOULD #GBBO", while a third wrote: "The content we all need. #JAMESMCAVOY in the Bake Off tent. #GBBO."

Others were simply delighted to see James take part in the first place and social media was filled with hilarious memes and tweets about the Split star. One fan tweeted: "There's nothing that relaxes me more than to watch #GBBO and today it had the plus to have #JamesMcAvoy who made it even sweeter #SU2C."

He came. He baked. He dished out rum.

Here’s how legendary actor James McAvoy got on in the Bake Off Tent… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/viTlTVvzuc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 16, 2021

James McAvoy on Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

A second person said: "I don't know if I can handle James McAvoy on #GBBO. Swoon!" While a third joked about James' words to his cake at the end of the showstopper: "'I love you, Pussycat, but you and I are done.' If James McAvoy doesn't get to play James Bond after this performance, there is no sense in the universe. #GBBO."

The bakers were tasked with three different baking challenges, including making a lemon meringue pie for the Signature Challenge, some cheese scones for the Technical, and a cake of themselves in animal form for the Showstopper.

Next week will see another host of famous faces joining the show all in the name of charity for Stand Up to Cancer, including Dizzee Rascal and Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.

