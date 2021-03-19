We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're anything like us, chances are you struggle for wardrobe space and finding the top/skirt/trousers you're looking for. Cue .

Designed to hold up to five pieces of clothing in the same amount of space you'd usually allow for just one, they're the solution to all of our problems. As if that's not enough, we've found them on sale at Amazon for £9.99, down from £11.99 for one day only.

The brand claims that the hangers can save 80% of wardrobe space when compared with ordinary hangers, while they also keep the inside cleaner and tidier. But don't just take their word for it.

774 customers have rated the product five stars, concurring that they do exactly what they say on the tin.

CKK Magical Hangers, were £11.99, now £9.99,

As well as saving space, some buyers refer to the ability to use them to help organise their clothes, since they make clear sections for different types or colours of clothing, as well as arranging their wardrobe according to different seasons of the year.

"I really like the way I can organise my clothes so much better," one wrote, while another added: "They've made my wardrobe so much more tidy and organised – great value for money."

CKK's Magical Hangers can also be used for accessories

Quality hasn't been compromised for their affordable price, either. Several users praise the product for its lightweight yet sturdy and resilient material, affirming CKK's description of the product as "high quality plastic to ensure safety, rust resistance and durability". The company adds that the hangers are also "non-slip, portable and practical".

For anyone concerned about visibility of clothing or accessories (yes, they are good for both), the hangers can be used either vertically or horizontally.

Convinced? Stock up with a pack of 24 for £16.99, or stick with the lightning sale with a pack of ten for £9.99.

