When it comes to buying furniture, Aldi is certainly not the first place that springs to mind. IKEA, Wayfair, MADE.COM and several other stores are likely your go-to options, but it turns out that Aldi actually offers a range of very affordable home items!

The supermarket sent shoppers wild after revealing they are releasing new rattan pieces that would look fabulous in a Scandi-inspired home.

For those redesigning their bedroom, Aldi is selling a natural wicker chest of drawers, King and double bed frames, bedside table, dressing table and more items – which start at just £44.99.

Rattan chest of drawers, £99.99, Aldi

"Looking for a bit of natural texture in your life? You’ll find these Rattan Chest of Drawers and Dressing Tables in the Aisle of Aldi, available online Thursday. #AisleofAldi #ILoveAldi," the supermarket captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

The post quickly earned hundreds of likes and comments, with one writing: "Such a bargain." A second fan added: "Nice stuff!" while several tagged their friends and family members for interior design inspiration.

Rattan King-size bed, £179.99, Aldi

In comparison, the likes of MADE.COM and Wayfair also stock beautiful, rustic chest of drawers that are very similar, but they cost £259.99 and £399 respectively – while Aldi's is £99.99. So it's perfect for those looking to revamp their home on a budget.

The supermarket is selling rattan wicker bedroom furniture

The Scandi-inspired furniture would fit right into some celebrity homes, including the likes of Olivia Munn, Stacey Dooley and Alex Jones.

Planning to redecorate another room in your home? It's not just bedroom furniture that is on offer. Aldi shoppers can also get their hands on a blue velvet armchair, perhaps to add to their lounge area, a cream desk chair for their home office, and even new cookware to stock up their kitchen cabinets.

