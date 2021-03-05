Good Girls' Christina Hendrick stuns in selfie inside her incredibly quirky LA home The actress got all dressed up

Christina Hendricks knows exactly how to make a style statement and it turns out her home design aesthetic follows suit.

The stunning red-head blew fans away when she shared a snapshot from inside her quirky LA home and there were so many unique features, it's almost impossible to know where to look.

MORE: Christina Hendricks floors fans with blonde hair and porcelain skin

Christina posted a selfie in which she was wearing an LBD and an on-trend Dolce and Gabbana face shield and wrote: "Just playing dress up after seeing the stunning @dolcegabbana show online.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Films to look out for on Netflix in 2021

"I'm allowed to still play dress up! Dolce baby! #DGNextChapter @juliehewettmakeup_ #rougnoir."

The star was the epitome of glamorous, as were her surroundings.

Christina's wall behind her was covered in a beautiful gold, oriental print which stood out on the burgundy backdrop.

MORE: Christina Hendricks sends fans wild with hilarious Good Girls selfie

RELATED: January Jones stuns in dress with cinched white dress a la Betty Draper

Christina looked ready for a night on the town... at home

Her quirky design style included a bold gold lamp, antique-looking furnishings and there were even a selection of doll heads neatly displayed in an open-front cabinet.

Christina's fans adored her post and wrote: "Yes Christina! I love it," and, "That pose!" while others questioned whether it was a makeup room, closet or bedroom she was posing in.

It looks like Christina has been working hard to make the perfect home for herself after she revealed she had bought a house to renovate at the beginning of the year.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's living room inside $27million townhouse is a gamer's paradise

READ: January Jones reveals her biggest hair secrets

Christina has been busy renovating a property

The Mad Men alum shared the news on Instagram and said she had begin the mammoth task of transforming it.

She shared a photo of herself standing in a pile of wooden beams and black trash bags: "I bought a house!" she said. "And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.