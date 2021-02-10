January Jones stuns in fitted white dress with incredibly cinched waist a la Betty Draper The Mad Men actress looked like she stepped off set

January Jones, who starred in the epic, 1960's based TV series Mad Men, looked stunning in a designer dress that harkened back to her much beloved character, Betty Draper.

January looked absolutely gorgeous in the crisp white, flowing dress with a large pink bow detail. The dress included a thin, white belt that makes January's waist look impossibly slim.

The frock, from Rodarte, had a similar vibe to something January's character from Mad Men would wear to socialize during the day.

January topped off the look with her bob hair styled in a flip and fresh makeup. In the comments one fan said: "I miss Betty Draper," while another wrote "This feels so right."

The 42-year-old actress has become a bit of a style icon - despite the pandemic forcing many of us to stay home.

Betty Draper or January Jones - either way fans loved the ensemble

The gorgeous actress sported several bathing suits, including one that recently flaunted her phenomenal physique in a coral coloured swimsuit.

The sexy one-piece boasted a plunging neckline, halter-neck detail and was cinched in at the waist with a belt.

She teamed the look with large, retro sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace. In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude for the warm Californian climes, writing: "This Cali Xmas is so confusing to me. Missing the snow and my family but grateful for so much." [sic]

The post was met with much praise, with many sharing awe for the star! Her on-screen daughter Kiernan Shipka wrote: "Grateful for this pic."

Actor Will Kemp remarked: "Missing LA but grateful for you!" One follower said: "Beautiful! beautiful Woman, Bravo!!" Another stated: "Absolutely stunning as always JJ. So beautiful."

A fifth post read: "@januaryjones the gift that never disappoints."

The gorgeous actress has become a style icon

The post comes shortly after a US publication alleged that her "attention-grabbing bikini pictures" have worried her friends and claimed it was a "desperate cry for attention".

In a tongue-in-cheek post, January shared a screenshot of the report and wrote: "They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends'." Kiernan then joked: "It worries me how hot you are, yes." Chrissy Teigen teased: "It was me. I'm worried."

