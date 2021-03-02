Christina Hendricks left her fans speechless after sharing a sultry photo from behind-the-scenes of her hit Netflix show Good Girls.

The actress appears to have undergone another hair transformation after unveiling blonder locks on Instagram.

Posting a selfie, the Mad Men star looked sensational with her sweeping fringe and hair curled, sporting much lighter locks than her usual red hue.

Christina's porcelain skin looked flawless against a subtle smokey eye and she rocked a plunging black dress and a cute, pink bow in her hair.

The actress's new look could just be for Good Girls though, as Christina appeared to be in character as Beth Boland, captioning the shot: "Beth’s feeling herself. #goodgirls @nbcgoodgirls."

Regardless, her fans went wild for the photo, with one commenting: "I love this look on you!" A second wrote: "This is gonna take me 3-5 business days to recover YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND."

Christina floored fans with her latest Instagram photo

A third added: "OMG I’m deceased. This picture just took me out." And a fourth said: "I don't even know what to say, my pressure has dropped."

Back in January, Christina showed off a super-chic new hairdo having chopped several inches off her gorgeous red hair.

Revealing her new look on Instagram, Christina's mane sat a few inches above her shoulders, but still framed her face beautifully.

Christina unveiled a super-chic new hiardo in January

Her followers were again quick to compliment the actress, with one commenting: "Your hair is stunning. I love it!" To which Christina replied: "I was thinking the same!" Another wrote: "Love your hair!"

One fan even compared Christina to The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. "Your hair and look is giving me The Queen’s Gambit vibes and you’re totally rocking it!!"

Fans hopefully won't have much longer to wait for a new season of Good Girls. Season three of the NBC series aired from February to May 2020 and had a slightly shorter run due to the pandemic. But in May, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fourth season, with the cast returning to filming last October.

